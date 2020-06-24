Markets

June 24, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In… ASX Up 21 Points

Moody’s has affirmed Australia’s AAA rating, making Australia one of only 10 countries to retain its AAA rating through the pandemic. Regular readers of this jibber know I don’t give ratings agencies much credit

– Afterpay (+1.5%); Clearpay reaches 1m active customers in the UK.

– CSR (-1.4%); Investor Day going on as I write — is reviewing capex in the wake of coronavirus and won’t provide guidance for the FY.

– Freedom Foods (-21%); CEO Rory Macleod is on leave pending an announcement. Co has appointed an acting CEO and CFO.

– Mayne Pharma (+5.4%); announced the New Drug Application (NDA) for E4/DRSP to prevent pregnancy has been accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

– Mincor Resources (TH); capital raising.

– Mirvac (-0.4%); has reduced its property valuation by 2.8% and predicts a lower payout for the 1H.

– Sonic Healthcare (+3.3%); expects to report FY20 earnings similar to FY19.

– TPG Telecom (+0.8%); have recommended to vote in favour of Vodafone merger.

– Village Roadshow (+1.35%); said Movie World, Sea World, Wet ‘n Wild and Australian Outback Spectacular to all reopen in the next few weeks.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

