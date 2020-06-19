Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 52 Points

Prime Minister Morrison has this morning said that Australia’s private and public sector organisations are being targeted in a sophisticated cyber-attack by a “State-Based Actor”. Check your news services (if you can)!

– AMP (+2.4%); promotes global head of infrastructure equity Boe Pahari to CEO.

– Banks; ANZ -0.6% CBA +0.4% NAB +0.4% WBC +0.5% Interesting research note out today by a competitor saying Australia’s major banks may need to increase their total provisions by more than 117% over three years as they manage an uptick in stressed exposures. It says provisions at the Big Four will need to rise from $23bn currently to more than $50bn. It forecasts that major banks’ stressed exposures will rise by more than 4x between 1H 2019 and FY22.

– Evolution (-1.5%); lowered its annual gold production guidance and forecast an asset-impairment charge of between $75m and $100m after encountering fresh setbacks at its Mt Carlton mine in Qld.

– Invocare (+2.2%); back from the dead as they extend its debt facility.

– Qantas (+1.7%); the ACCC has said Qantas has begun contacting customers to tell them they are entitled to a refund for all flights cancelled or suspended due to the virus.

– Sydney Airport (+0.4%); not a surprise but for the record, total passengers in May down 97.4%. International down 97.7%, domestic down 97.2%.