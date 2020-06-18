Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 61 Points

ASX200 down 61 points (-1%) to 5928.

We are waiting for Australian unemployment data in the next 30 minutes.

– A2Milk (+4.9%); some broker upgrades and technical buying on the back of the chart….!

– National Aust Bank (-1.4%); has this morning cut its Variable Home Loan rate by 15bps to 2.69%.

– Qantas (-2.9%); cancels all overseas flights until late October, except to NZ. Also banning alcohol on flights as well…….seriously. Corporate Travel -3% Webjet -3.5%.

– Westpac (-1.4%) / Pendal (-3.3%); Westpac has sold down its remaining 9.5% stake in fund manager Pendal.