June 18, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 61 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 61 points (-1%) to 5928.

We are waiting for Australian unemployment data in the next 30 minutes.

– A2Milk (+4.9%); some broker upgrades and technical buying on the back of the chart….!

– National Aust Bank (-1.4%); has this morning cut its Variable Home Loan rate by 15bps to 2.69%.

– Qantas (-2.9%); cancels all overseas flights until late October, except to NZ. Also banning alcohol on flights as well…….seriously. Corporate Travel -3% Webjet -3.5%.

– Westpac (-1.4%) / Pendal (-3.3%); Westpac has sold down its remaining 9.5% stake in fund manager Pendal.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

