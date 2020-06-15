Markets

June 15, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 19 Points

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 19 points (0.3%) to 5828.

Despite a bounce in offshore markets on Friday night, we are softer today with US futures off nearly 1.5%. Looks like there is more unrest in Alabama as I write.

– Boral (+4.3%); has appointed Zlatko Todorcevski as new CEO. He was previously at Adelaide Brighton.

– Healius (+11%); has agreed to sell its medical centres to private-equity firm BGH Capital for A$500m.

– Suncorp (-1.7%); appoints Adam Bennett as new CIO

– Super Retail (TH); announced a $203m capital raising.

– TPG Telecom (+2%); said its revenue growth recovery will continue post 1H.

– Worley (-0.2%); awarded a 3-year contract with Alcoa.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

