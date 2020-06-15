Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 19 Points

ASX200 down 19 points (0.3%) to 5828.
Despite a bounce in offshore markets on Friday night, we are softer today with US futures off nearly 1.5%. Looks like there is more unrest in Alabama as I write.
– Boral (+4.3%); has appointed Zlatko Todorcevski as new CEO. He was previously at Adelaide Brighton.
– Healius (+11%); has agreed to sell its medical centres to private-equity firm BGH Capital for A$500m.
– Suncorp (-1.7%); appoints Adam Bennett as new CIO
– Super Retail (TH); announced a $203m capital raising.
– TPG Telecom (+2%); said its revenue growth recovery will continue post 1H.
– Worley (-0.2%); awarded a 3-year contract with Alcoa.