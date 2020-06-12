WEB – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley downgrades to Underweight from Equal-weight, preferring Corporate Travel ((CTD)) to Webjet.

Since January Corporate Travel has materially outperformed in terms of the share price, yet when valuing the business Webjet’s market cap and valuation has increased 30% and 1%, respectively, because of a highly dilutive capital raising.

Corporate Travel on the other hand has not experienced the same level of business stress and has not needed to raise capital, with its market cap and valuation down -31% and -32%, respectively.

The broker believes this divergence in relative value is not warranted by fundamentals. Target is raised to $3.30 from $2.50. Industry View is In-Line.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $3.30.Current Price is $4.18. Difference: ($0.88) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WEB meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).