June 10, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 5 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

The market has bounced off its early lows after the release of the Consumer Sentiment index, which rose 6.3% to 102.1 in May – taking the index back above 100, meaning there were more optimists than pessimists about the economy, and also meaning that consumer confidence has bounced back to its pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

– Fletcher Building (-0.5%); said its lenders have agreed to relax financial performance conditions during these difficult times. A decision on its dividend will hinge on business conditions and outlook.

– G8 Education (-4%), IDP Education (-1.7%); the Chinese Govt has told local students not to come to Australia.

– Gold; back in vogue as equity markets have a breather GOR +5% NCM +1% SAR +7.5% SBM +4.1%
Harvey Norman (+3.6%); Australian Franchisee total sales up 17.5% so far in 2H. Will pay a Special Dividend of 6c to shareholders on June 23.

– Kogan.com (TH); has announced a $100m capital raise @ $11.45 vs last sale $12.38.

– Worley (-4.2%); Investor Day. Said it is targeting $275m of cost savings. The presentation is continuing as I write……..

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

