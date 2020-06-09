Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 145 Points

– Arafura (TH); trading halt ahead of capital raising announcement.

– Black Rock Mining (+40%); has entered into an MOU with the POSCO for the development of the Mahenge Graphite Project.

– CSL (-3%); will acquire Vitaeris Inc, a company that is focused on developing a treatment for rejection in kidney-transplant patients. CSL said the cost of the acquisition is modest and wouldn’t materially impact its results.

– GrainCorp(+0.4%); CFO has resigned

– GPT (+8%); said its retail portfolio will be revalued down by 8.8% at end of June.

– G8 Education (+7.7%); will receive a transition payment form the Govt.

– Infratil (TH); announced a NZ$300m capital raising.

– Oil Search (+5.3%); recommence trading on the PNG exchange.

– Qantas (+5.6%); interestingly, this morning in HK, Cathay, Swire & Air China have all been suspended from trading pending an announcement. Air China owns ~30% of Cathay & Swire hold ~45% of Cathay. I am just thinking out loud here but if you two and two together, is a takeover of Cathay on the cards here? Good for QAN if true I guess. Thanks to the great Horneman, P for the heads up.

– Wesfarmers (+0.3%); reported 2H sales growth at Bunnings by 19%, Kmart by 4.1% and Officeworks by 28%. Target fell by 1.8%.