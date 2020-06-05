Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 19 Points

– Appen (-3.8%); Chairman Chris Vonwiller revealed yesterday he had sold 2m shares. He still owns 9,060,083. They are trading @ $29……..you do the maths.

– Corporate Travel (+1.8%); did you see my chart this morning?

– Incitec Pivot (+1%); CFO Frank Micallef has resigned.

– Kogan.com (+9%); said that during April/May gross sales were up more than 100% per from a year ago while gross profit improved more than 130% for the two-month period.

– National Aust Bank (+1.8%) and Westpac (+1.4%); raised to Buy recommendation this morning by UBS.

– Qantas (+3.1%); American Airlines share price took off overnight after saying it will lift its flights by 74% in July.