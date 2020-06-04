Markets

June 4, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 87 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

We are waiting on local Retail Sales, Balance of Trade as well as Exports / Imports.

– Commonwealth Bank (+3.2%); has discovered up to 8000 abusive messages in the transaction descriptions of small deposits, usually as low as $1.

– Magellan (+1.5%); reported net outflows of $288m in May. Net retail inflows $228m, net institutional outflows $51.6m

– Ooh! Media (+2.7%); said 2Q has been challenging but is seeing an uplift in client activity.

– Qantas (+5.6%); will increase domestic and regional flying for June/July (along with Jetstar) to 15% of pre-Covid and is aiming to grow to 40%.

– Tabcorp (+1.1%); has reached an agreement with US private placement note holders (covering $2.1bn) re waiver of debt covenants.

– Vocus (+4.2%); has both refinanced and extended the duration of its existing debt facilities.

– Westpac (+3.4%); said 23m breaches of anti-money-laundering finance laws were caused by technology shortcomings and human mistakes, but an internal investigation had not found intentional wrongdoing by any of its staff.

