Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 61 Points

We are waiting on eco data including GDP growth rates, Services, and Composite PMI, Building Permits. Not expecting anything great due to the bushfires and virus but the commentary always sets a tone.

– Boral (+4.5%); Seven Group has taken a substantial stake in Boral but said it is not looking at a takeover.

– Exore Resources (+39%); is to be acquired 100% by Perseus Mining. The bid is equivalent to approx 10.5c vs last sale 6.2c. Trading now @ 8.6c.

– Gold; losing its shine as restrictions ease.. Evolution -6.5% Newcrest -2.8% Regis Resources -5.6%

Infigen Energy (+34%); has received a takeover offer from UAC Energy @ 80c a share vs last sale 59c.

– Oil Search (+2.9%); suspended from trading on the PNG stock exchange on allegations OSH failed to obtain approval from the Securities Commission for the PNG Retail component of its recent capital raising. OSH said it has at all times acted properly and complied with all its legal obligations. Trading will continue on ASX as normal.

– Perseus Mining (-11%); see Exore

– SkyCity (+8.3%); revenue at Auckland casino has been at 50% of normal, which they said was “encouraging”.. Looking to reopen Adelaide casino within a month.

– Woolworths (+0.8%); will reward more than 100,000 of its staff with a ‘thank you” payment of up to $750 each.