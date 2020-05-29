AM Report: US Sharemarkets Turned Negative In The Final Hour Of Trade On Thursday

US President Trump announced that he will be giving a press conference on China on Friday -after the country approved Hong Kong’s new security legislation on Thursday.

The Dow Jones index was up 210 points earlier in the session after US states’ jobless rolls (continuing claims) fell for the first time in the pandemic and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the US economy may have already bottomed. Twitter shares fell 4.5% amid threats of an executive order from President Trump. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones index fell by 147 points or 0.6%. The S&P500 index was down by 0.2%. And the Nasdaq index fell by 43 points or 0.5%.