Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 30 Points

– Afterpay (-4.5%); getting hit after broker report out saying it will face key hurdles in 2H20 as Govt stimulus unwinds.

– ALS Ltd (+1.5%); FY result was in line with previous guidance.

– Blackmores (TH); announced a $117m capital raising and reiterated guidance.

– Gold; fell overnight as its safety value decreases with easing restrictions. GOR (-6.6%) NCM (-4.8%) NST (-7.5%) SAR (-7.8%)

– Japara (+3%); flagged an impairment charge in the range of $270m to $300m for the 1H result.

– National Aust Bank (+5.2%); have increased its SPP $750m to $1.25bn.