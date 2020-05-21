FBU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Trading has been in line with expectations until the lockdowns, which have caused considerable disruption, particularly in the NZ business.

Morgan Stanley notes the company has provided bearish medium-term forecasts for both NZ and Australian construction activity and is bracing for a meaningful impact on earnings despite efforts to reduce costs.

Equal-weight rating maintained. Target is reduced to $3.59 from $4.40. Cautious industry view.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $3.59.Current Price is $3.08. Difference: $0.51 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FBU meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).