Broker News

May 21, 2020

FBU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Trading has been in line with expectations until the lockdowns, which have caused considerable disruption, particularly in the NZ business.

Morgan Stanley notes the company has provided bearish medium-term forecasts for both NZ and Australian construction activity and is bracing for a meaningful impact on earnings despite efforts to reduce costs.

Equal-weight rating maintained. Target is reduced to $3.59 from $4.40. Cautious industry view.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $3.59.Current Price is $3.08. Difference: $0.51 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FBU meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BIN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CPU – Morgans rates the stock as Add

KGN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

APX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

NAN – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add

BLD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform