Markets

May 21, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In… ASX Up 18 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

– Afterpay (+3.5%); says it has continued to see strong growth in the US and now has more than 5m active shoppers in that market vs 4.4m at end of March. More than 1m new customers used the platform over the past 10 weeks – a 30% to 40% increase in the weekly run rate from January and February.

– Aristocrat (-5%); 1H profit fell 14.2% due to you know what. Dividend was suspended. I cant see any major surprises so am not sure why they are down so much……

– NRW Holdings (+20%); 1Q saw record revenue, lowering debt and its dividend brought forward. Wow…..

– Qantas (+0.8%); US airlines all had positive moves overnight on news that people are booking flights again….when they are allowed to travel of course. Yet Corporate Travel is down 4%……

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

AM Report: ASX200 Poised For A 5th Day Of Gains

Overnight: Nifty Fifty

ABS Confirms Retail Sales Carnage

Evening Report: ASX Overcomes Weak Start To Lift Again

Lunch Report: The ASX200 Is A Touch Lower At Lunch

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 30 Points