Australia…1 Hour In… ASX Up 18 Points

– Afterpay (+3.5%); says it has continued to see strong growth in the US and now has more than 5m active shoppers in that market vs 4.4m at end of March. More than 1m new customers used the platform over the past 10 weeks – a 30% to 40% increase in the weekly run rate from January and February.

– Aristocrat (-5%); 1H profit fell 14.2% due to you know what. Dividend was suspended. I cant see any major surprises so am not sure why they are down so much……

– NRW Holdings (+20%); 1Q saw record revenue, lowering debt and its dividend brought forward. Wow…..

– Qantas (+0.8%); US airlines all had positive moves overnight on news that people are booking flights again….when they are allowed to travel of course. Yet Corporate Travel is down 4%……