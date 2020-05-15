Uncategorized

May 15, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 60 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

– Boral (-1.1%); has increased and extended its debt facilities. Also announced some senior management changes at its US business.

– BlueScope (+2.1%); confirmed that its IT systems have been affected by a cyber incident. Damage is minimal.

– Macquarie (+2.1%); has hired former Treasurer Joe Hockey. The stock goes ex-div 180c on Monday.

Michael Hill Int (-2.8%); says it won’t reopen all stores.

– Ramsay Health Care (+0.1%); has entered into binding heads of agreement with NSW Health to make its facilities and services available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Virgin Aust (TH); today is the last day to enter your bid for the company. Does anyone want to own an airline ?!

– Westpac (+2.2%); press speculation that WBC’s life insurance unit is the next big financial unit to be up for sale.

