Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 60 Points

– Boral (-1.1%); has increased and extended its debt facilities. Also announced some senior management changes at its US business.



– BlueScope (+2.1%); confirmed that its IT systems have been affected by a cyber incident. Damage is minimal.

– Macquarie (+2.1%); has hired former Treasurer Joe Hockey. The stock goes ex-div 180c on Monday.

– Michael Hill Int (-2.8%); says it won’t reopen all stores.

– Ramsay Health Care (+0.1%); has entered into binding heads of agreement with NSW Health to make its facilities and services available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Virgin Aust (TH); today is the last day to enter your bid for the company. Does anyone want to own an airline ?!

– Westpac (+2.2%); press speculation that WBC’s life insurance unit is the next big financial unit to be up for sale.