Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 45 Points

Australian jobs data due at 11.30.

– Caltex (-1.5%); fuel sales down 16% YTD. Unable to give meaningful guidance.

– Charter Hall (+0.2%); reaffirmed FY20 guidance. FUM up $8.8bn YTD.

– Graincorp (+6.6%); announced a 1H underlying profit of $55m vs a loss of $48m same time last year. “Market conditions have improved and we are well placed.”

– Shaver Shop (+38%); has seen a surge in online sales, up almost 400% over last 6 months. Cancels dividend and no guidance.

– Virgin Aust (TH); Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has slammed the Queensland Government as “chaotic and corrupt” after new state Treasurer Cameron Dick revealed a plan for the state to buy Virgin Australia.

– Xero (-2.5%); swung to a maiden FY profit but warned coronavirus will weigh on its fiscal 2021 performance.

….and the completion date of the rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium has been pushed out from July 2022 to late September 2022. The NRL Grand Final is supposed to be held there on the first weekend in October. Infrastructure NSW, the NRL, and Developer John Holland are all “100% confident” it will be completed in time for the GF….and maybe I will be playing halfback for the Bears in that game as well!