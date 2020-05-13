Australia…1 Hour In…ASX200 Down 73 Points

The market opened weaker but has bounced off its lows after headlines hit the screens saying that the US Democrats want another round of stimulus worth US$3 trillion. No word from Trump as yet. All eyes on Twitter.

– Breville Group (TH); trading halt pending capital raising announcement.

– BHP (-1.1%); CEO Mike Henry told investors not to expect a V shaped recovery. He can see China perhaps making a V shaped recovery but doesn’t expect that to flow on elsewhere.

– Commonwealth Bank (+1.1%); 3Q profit $1.3bn (-23%) but they have taken a $1.5bn provision for C19 related issues and have sold 55% of its Colonial First State wealth management business to KKR for $1.7bn.

– GPT (-2.9%); said now more than half of shops at its shopping centres are trading this week, up from 35% two weeks ago.

Stockland (+0.8%); has been hit by the virus but says new enquiries are back at pre-Covid 19 levels.