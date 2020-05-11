Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 48 Points

In the last few hours there have been some news of note;

– US Vice President Pence has gone into self-isolation after one of his aides tested positive for you know what. President Trump’s first reaction to the news was to send a tweet saying “Jimmy Fallon needs to be a man”. Huh?!

– Japan has been hit with a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, near Ibaraki (off the east coast). There is no tsunami warning but buildings in Tokyo are shaking at a scale of “4 out of 7”. It doesn’t look to be anything major as the Nikkei is now open and is up over 1%.

– Cimic (+1.4%); 1Q revenue fell slightly and didn’t provide guidance but said that the outlook across its core markets remains positive.

– Cochlear (+3%); sales revenue fell by 60% in April after many countries postponed elective surgery to deal with COVID-19. Market expecting a bad number but things will pick up now restrictions are being lifted.

– Incitec Pivot (TH); will raise $600m via a capital raising @ $2 a share vs last sale $2.19. Won’t pay a dividend.

– Macquarie Group (+4%); several brokers putting out positive research notes this morning.

– Mesoblast (TH); trading halt relating to proposed equity financing.

– Myer (+15%); no official news but the shops were full on the weekend.

– Pendal (+7%); 1H profit and revenue both up vs last year. 2H has started materially lower but they have a strong balance sheet, with no debt and positive cash flows.

– Suncorp (+5%); suffered a pre-tax net loss of $205m for the March Q. Expecting an increase in landlord claims for loss of rental income but has seen a decline in motor insurance claims since the introduction of stay at home restrictions.