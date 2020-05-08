Markets

May 8, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In.. ASX Up 55 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

– AMP (+4.7%); has shelved a decision to divest its New Zealand wealth management operations, following the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. AMP said it would retain and grow the business.

– Macquarie (+3.7%); FY profit fell 8% to $2.7bn. The dividend is slashed 50% to $1.80. Unable to provide meaningful guidance.

– Orica (-1%); reported 1H profit of $165.2m vs $33m profit for same period last year but the co expects volumes in the 2H to fall by 10-15% compared to expectations set before the coronavirus CAME ALONG.

– REA Group (+6.5%); the online real-estate classifieds company said its revenue and earnings dropped 4% vs last year in the nine months through March. National residential listings were down 33% in April. Listings in Sydney dropped by 18% and Melbourne declined 27% that month.

– Telstra (-0.3%); will write down the value of its stake in Foxtel by about 40% — $300m — after joint-venture partner News Corp did likewise as subscribers switch to streaming services.

– Woolworths (-0.2%); said it will sell nearly 9.5m rolls of toilet paper this week compared to 40m rolls a week in mid-March.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Aussie Market Lifts As Macquarie Jumps On Profit Result

Understanding Market Dynamics: Looking Beyond The Headlines

Next Week At A Glance

AM Report: Stocks Advance As Investors Await US Employment Data

Overnight: Two Steps Forward…

Wall St Ends Higher As Nasdaq Recovers All Of 2020’s Losses