Australia…1 Hour In.. ASX Up 55 Points

– AMP (+4.7%); has shelved a decision to divest its New Zealand wealth management operations, following the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. AMP said it would retain and grow the business.

– Macquarie (+3.7%); FY profit fell 8% to $2.7bn. The dividend is slashed 50% to $1.80. Unable to provide meaningful guidance.

– Orica (-1%); reported 1H profit of $165.2m vs $33m profit for same period last year but the co expects volumes in the 2H to fall by 10-15% compared to expectations set before the coronavirus CAME ALONG.

– REA Group (+6.5%); the online real-estate classifieds company said its revenue and earnings dropped 4% vs last year in the nine months through March. National residential listings were down 33% in April. Listings in Sydney dropped by 18% and Melbourne declined 27% that month.

– Telstra (-0.3%); will write down the value of its stake in Foxtel by about 40% — $300m — after joint-venture partner News Corp did likewise as subscribers switch to streaming services.

– Woolworths (-0.2%); said it will sell nearly 9.5m rolls of toilet paper this week compared to 40m rolls a week in mid-March.