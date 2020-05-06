Australia….1 Hour In….ASX Down 44 Points

– AMP (-1.8%); press speculation of an imminent capital raising.

– Bubs Aust (+7%); has entered a new supply agreement with Coles under which Bubs Organic® Grass Fed Infant Formula will be distributed to 482 Coles supermarkets. A2M (-0.6%).

– CSL (-0.1%); will begin developing a plasma-derived therapeutic to treat people with serious complications of Covid-19. The product, to be called Covid-19 Immunoglobulin, will be developed in Victoria

– JB HiFi (+3.2%); has seen a strong jump in sales (+11.3%) during the March quarter as customers rushed to buy home appliances and technology products before government restrictions were brought in. The retailer in March withdrew its FY20 sales and earnings guidance as a result of the uncertainty arising from COVID-19 and says it is not appropriate to provide one at the present time.

– Magellan (+0.8%); saw April inflows of $818m in April. $643m from Insto’s and $175m from Retail. Total FUM $96.97bn.

Medibank (+3%); said slightly more than 1% of customers have suspended policies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it expects them to return.

– Mesoblast (+1.8%); announced that the first patients have been dosed in the 300-patient randomised placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial in the US of Mesoblast’s allogeneic cellular medicine remestemcel-L in COVID-19 infected patients.