Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 82 Points

Reserve Bank interest rate announcement at 2.30 pm. Is anybody expecting a change? AMP said it expects the rate to stay at 0.25% for at least the next three years.

– AGL (+2.4%); has reaffirmed its broad guidance range for FY20.

– Collins Foods (+8.2%); owner of KFC Aust, said KFC sales down only 0.9% in last 5 weeks. Clearly I am not the only one scoffing this delicious health snack.

– Flight Centre (+6%); yesterday said that April sales were 5-10% of normal but clearly investors think we are all going to travel when restrictions are lifted.

– James Hardie (+6%); has suspended dividend payments and also announced the closure of a number of sites which it said would improve global operations.

– Kathmandu (+10%); says it will open most of its stores in Australia by the end of this week after a successful trial reopening in NSW and Queensland. However, Kathmandu and Rip Curl stores in New Zealand, North America, Europe, Brazil, and Japan will remain closed.

– Macquarie Group (+2.4%); CEO Shemara Wikramanayake says capital raisings show investors are confident about the future for Australian companies.

National Storage (TH); $300m capital raising.

– Qantas (+5%); is extending its stand-down of employees until at least the end of June. Has extended the suspension of its domestic and trans-Tasman flights until June-end and for international flights until July-end. Qantas said it had secured further debt funding of $550m that should support the airline through to the end of 2021 if the coronavirus crisis continued.