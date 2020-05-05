Markets

May 5, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 82 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

Reserve Bank interest rate announcement at 2.30 pm. Is anybody expecting a change? AMP said it expects the rate to stay at 0.25% for at least the next three years.

– AGL (+2.4%); has reaffirmed its broad guidance range for FY20.

– Collins Foods (+8.2%); owner of KFC Aust, said KFC sales down only 0.9% in last 5 weeks. Clearly I am not the only one scoffing this delicious health snack.

– Flight Centre (+6%); yesterday said that April sales were 5-10% of normal but clearly investors think we are all going to travel when restrictions are lifted.

– James Hardie (+6%); has suspended dividend payments and also announced the closure of a number of sites which it said would improve global operations.

– Kathmandu (+10%); says it will open most of its stores in Australia by the end of this week after a successful trial reopening in NSW and Queensland. However, Kathmandu and Rip Curl stores in New Zealand, North America, Europe, Brazil, and Japan will remain closed.

– Macquarie Group (+2.4%); CEO Shemara Wikramanayake says capital raisings show investors are confident about the future for Australian companies.
National Storage (TH); $300m capital raising.

– Qantas (+5%); is extending its stand-down of employees until at least the end of June. Has extended the suspension of its domestic and trans-Tasman flights until June-end and for international flights until July-end. Qantas said it had secured further debt funding of $550m that should support the airline through to the end of 2021 if the coronavirus crisis continued.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Evening Report: Local Shares Have Added To Monday’s Gains

April In Review: Highs & Lows, Plus Energy

Lunch Report: ASX 200 Advances As Investors Focus On The Easing Of Restrictions

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Rose On Monday

Overnight: Fierce Resilience

Wall St Moves Higher Amid Calmer Trading