Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 171 Points

– Austal Boats (-19%); said it has not been awarded the contract to construct Guided-Missile Frigates FFG(X) for the U.S. Navy. Austal was in a four-way competition for the contract.

– Fortescue (-4.8%); press speculation FMG is said to be mulling a purchase of the Greenbushes lithium mine in Perth, thought to be worth $3bn to $5bn.

– Janus Henderson (+10%); reported after market yesterday – a very solid result and looks even better against competitors.

– National Aust Bank (-4.8%); ex div 30c. Trading down 84c.

– Origin (-4.5%); will acquire a 20% interest in Octopus and a license in Australia to market its platform Kraken. Origin will transfer 3.8m retail customer accounts to Kraken platform over the next 2-3 years.

– Resmed (+5.2%); its US parent reported a better than expected result overnight and rallied nearly 7%.

– Virgin Aust (TH); press speculation that Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has joined as many as 20 potential buyers for the airline. Administrators Deloitte want binding offers in June.