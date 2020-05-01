Markets

May 1, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 171 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

– Austal Boats (-19%); said it has not been awarded the contract to construct Guided-Missile Frigates FFG(X) for the U.S. Navy. Austal was in a four-way competition for the contract.

– Fortescue (-4.8%); press speculation FMG is said to be mulling a purchase of the Greenbushes lithium mine in Perth, thought to be worth $3bn to $5bn.

– Janus Henderson (+10%); reported after market yesterday – a very solid result and looks even better against competitors.

– National Aust Bank (-4.8%); ex div 30c. Trading down 84c.

– Origin (-4.5%); will acquire a 20% interest in Octopus and a license in Australia to market its platform Kraken. Origin will transfer 3.8m retail customer accounts to Kraken platform over the next 2-3 years.

– Resmed (+5.2%); its US parent reported a better than expected result overnight and rallied nearly 7%.

– Virgin Aust (TH); press speculation that Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has joined as many as 20 potential buyers for the airline. Administrators Deloitte want binding offers in June.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Evening Report: ASX Suffers Worst Daily Decline In 5 Weeks

An Advisers View On Valuations

Central Bank Liquidity Is Driving Everything

Lunch Report: Aussie Market Tumbles To Start May

Overnight: A Tale Of Two Markets

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Fell On Thursday