Australia…1 Hour In…ASX200 Up 52 Points

ASX200 up 52 points (1%) to 5365

– Cochlear (-2.4%); have announced that the retail allocation in the recent placement will be increased from $50m to $220m after strong demand and severe backlash.

– Coles (-3%); 3Q sales up an unprecedented 13.1% as consumers are staying home (including 70m litres of booze a week) but since the start of April comparable sales growth has broadly trended back towards pre COVID-19 levels.

– Commonwealth Bank (+2.3%); has sold its CommSec broking business to Nomura. (good luck with that….…)

Credit Corp (TH); capital raising.

– Crown Resorts (+7%); a block of 67.7m shares have traded this morning. The seller was Melco (who sold their entire holding) and the buyer is private equity group Blackstone.

– Iluka (-1%); withdraws 2020 guidance.

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said this morning he is “fully committed” to his new role and won’t back out of his appointment despite changes at Rugby Australia. Uh oh…and Germany has seen an increase in its Covid-19 infection rate following an easing there in social distancing rules.