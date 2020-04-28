Markets

April 28, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX200 Up 35 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

Market stronger after a White House economic advisor said in a Fox News interview (in the last hour) that a fourth US stimulus package is already being considered.

– Aristocrat (+4.6%); said that its digital business–which made up about 40% of its total revenue –continues to perform strongly, with higher bookings and player engagement across the portfolio. Aristocrat added that it has more than $1bn in available liquidity.

– Beach Petroleum (-4.5%); seems they are having some legal contract issues with a contractor in the US.  I cant find exact details.

– Lend Lease (TH); announced a capital raising of $950m.

– National Aust Bank (-1%); back trading after announcing 1H results and capital raising yesterday.   Trading @ $15.60 vs the cap raising price of $14.15.

– Qantas (+3%) / Auckland Airport (+0.2%);  Gatwick airport in the UK suggests it will be 3-4 years before passenger numbers returns to levels experienced in 2019.

– St Barbara (-2%); forecast gold production for the FY of low end of 370,000 to 400,000 oz range.

– Wesfarmers (+1.4%); trading update — a strong performance by Bunnings and Officeworks stores during virus-enforced lockdowns had been offset by slowing momentum at Kmart and Target.

– Westpac (+4%); announced a 1H impairment charge of $2,238m (pre-tax).  $1.6m due to the effects of Covid-19.     Westpac’s 1H20 results are expected to be announced on 4 May.  Is this the bad news out of the way

Scott Phillips

