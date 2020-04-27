Australia…1 Hour In…ASX200 Down 8 Points

Banks weighing heavily on the market today after NAB brought forward the 1H result (originally due next week) and announced a capital raising. ANZ (-3.2%), CBA (-2.2%), NAB (TH), WBC (-4.1%).

– Aristocrat (-0.7%); suspends interim dividend.

– Bank of Queensland (-1.5%); defers dividend.

– Charter Hall (TH); to raise $275m via a placement @ $2.90 (last sale $3.15).

– Domian (+10%); secures $80m in new debt.

– Mesoblast (+40%); said it is seeing ongoing positive signs for the use of its stem cell therapy in treating critically ill Covid-19 patients.

– Monash IVF (TH); launches $80m capital raising.

– National Australia Bank (TH); 1H earnings slumped to $1.4bn and cut its interim dividend payment to 30c from 83c last year, as it warned of a “material” impact from the coronavirus. The bank said its setting aside $2.1bn for bad debt provisions. They also announced plans to raise $3.5bn @ $14.15.

– Newcrest (-2.8%); notes the PNG Govt’s decision not to renew the Porgera Special Mining lease and that there is no impact on its operation on PNG as a result.

– Qube Holdings (TH); in a trading halt pending a capital raising. No details as I write.

…and according to Bloomberg, Bank of China had 60,000 retail clients invested in their Crude Oil Treasure Oil ETF. Clients have lost $1bn so far. According to the report they have lost their 4.2bn Yuan of margin and still owe the bank another 5.2 bn Yuan. Bank of China refused to comment.