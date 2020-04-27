Markets

April 27, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX200 Down 8 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

Banks weighing heavily on the market today after NAB brought forward the 1H result (originally due next week) and announced a capital raising. ANZ (-3.2%), CBA (-2.2%), NAB (TH), WBC (-4.1%).

– Aristocrat (-0.7%); suspends interim dividend.

– Bank of Queensland (-1.5%); defers dividend.

– Charter Hall (TH); to raise $275m via a placement @ $2.90 (last sale $3.15).

– Domian (+10%); secures $80m in new debt.

– Mesoblast (+40%); said it is seeing ongoing positive signs for the use of its stem cell therapy in treating critically ill Covid-19 patients.

– Monash IVF (TH); launches $80m capital raising.

– National Australia Bank (TH); 1H earnings slumped to $1.4bn and cut its interim dividend payment to 30c from 83c last year, as it warned of a “material” impact from the coronavirus. The bank said its setting aside $2.1bn for bad debt provisions. They also announced plans to raise $3.5bn @ $14.15.

– Newcrest (-2.8%); notes the PNG Govt’s decision not to renew the Porgera Special Mining lease and that there is no impact on its operation on PNG as a result.

– Qube Holdings (TH); in a trading halt pending a capital raising. No details as I write.

…and according to Bloomberg, Bank of China had 60,000 retail clients invested in their Crude Oil Treasure Oil ETF. Clients have lost $1bn so far. According to the report they have lost their 4.2bn Yuan of margin and still owe the bank another 5.2 bn Yuan. Bank of China refused to comment.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Banks Weigh On ASX As Investors Weigh Up Capital Raising Prospects

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Were Firmer On Friday

Earnings Preview: ANZ, Macquarie Face Dividend Test

Diary: GDP Damage, Fed & BoJ Meet, US Earnings

Global Shares Buckle Under Coronavirus Strain

US Set For Earnings Deluge While Berkshire AGM Goes Virtual