Australia….1 Hour In….ASX200 Up 27 Points

ASX200 up 27 points (0.5%) to 5244.

– Coles (+0.5%); has increased the free delivery threshold for orders from $150 or more to $200 and raised its delivery fee from $8 to $12. (bad for customers but good for shareholders?!……)

– Domino’s Pizza (-2.7%); withdraws earnings guidance. Re-opening stores in NZ “soon”.

– Mesoblast (+30%); announced 83% survival in ventilator-dependent Covid 19 patients with moderate or severe acute respiratory distress syndrome using Rementemcel-L.

– Qantas (+2%); has postponed its 3Q update, initially due next week. There is continued press speculation QAN are about to raise capital, plus the ACCC has warned Qantas it will take swift action against anti-competitive behavior such as attempts to swamp airline routes, artificially change prices or lock in exclusive deals with airports and suppliers.

– Seven West Media (+1%); press saying they have applied for JobKeeper assistance, which implies a revenue drop of at least 50%.

Today’s Dad Joke;

On average, a Panda feeds for 12 hours a day. This is the same as an adult at home under quarantine, which is why we call it a “Pandemic”.