Markets

April 24, 2020

Australia….1 Hour In….ASX200 Up 27 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 27 points (0.5%) to 5244.

– Coles (+0.5%); has increased the free delivery threshold for orders from $150 or more to $200 and raised its delivery fee from $8 to $12. (bad for customers but good for shareholders?!……)

– Domino’s Pizza (-2.7%); withdraws earnings guidance. Re-opening stores in NZ “soon”.

– Mesoblast (+30%); announced 83% survival in ventilator-dependent Covid 19 patients with moderate or severe acute respiratory distress syndrome using Rementemcel-L.

– Qantas (+2%); has postponed its 3Q update, initially due next week. There is continued press speculation QAN are about to raise capital, plus the ACCC has warned Qantas it will take swift action against anti-competitive behavior such as attempts to swamp airline routes, artificially change prices or lock in exclusive deals with airports and suppliers.

– Seven West Media (+1%); press saying they have applied for JobKeeper assistance, which implies a revenue drop of at least 50%.

Today’s Dad Joke;

On average, a Panda feeds for 12 hours a day. This is the same as an adult at home under quarantine, which is why we call it a “Pandemic”.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

