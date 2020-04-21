Australia….1 Hour In….ASX200 Down 26 Points (0.5%)

ASX200 down 26 points (0.5%) to 5326.

Oil the main story today. If you missed it, Oil futures plunged below zero overnight as demand plunges, supply surges and there is no place to store it as factories, cars, and planes sit idle. The major Oil stocks all opened a lot lower but as I write the Black Gold has moved back into positive territory but it’s pretty volatile to say the least…! The Oil stocks have bounced quickly off their early lows.

Beach Pet (+0.4%) Oil Search (+0.4%) Santos (+0.5%) Woodside (-0.1%)

– BHP (-0.8%); 3Q result. Difficult to get a good read on it considering the current climate with the co saying it is reviewing its capital and exploration capex guidance for FY21 and it will be lower than the current guidance of around $8b.

– Fortescue (+0.4%); Vale SA said it is cutting its iron ore output forecast for the year due to the virus, which will ease some of the pressure on the market hit by falling demand.

– Incitec Pivot (+1.7%); has pulled a potential sale or demerger of its Asia Pacific fertilizers business amid uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, opting to retain the unit following a strategic review.

– Nine Entertainment (-0.8%); CEO says they are committed to broadcasting Rugby League.

– Oil Search (+0.4%); reported a 20% fall in 1Q revenue, reflecting lower sales and the impact of a steep drop in global oil prices.

– Qantas (+4.5%); Virgin in administration. Oil falling.

– Virgin Aust (TH); has confirmed it is formally in voluntary administration after it failed to secure the required financial assistance from state and federal governments in Australia. And your Velocity frequent flyer points have been frozen for a month. Meanwhile, Regional Express has announced it has received an assistance package from the Federal Govt.

………and 7 ASX listed companies added a woman to their Boards in March which now means women occupy 31% of directorships.