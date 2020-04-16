Australia…1 Hour In….

ASX200 down 98 points (1.8%) to 5386.
- Aurizon (+2%); reaffirmed guidance.
- Bapcor (TH); announced a cap raising of $180m.
- Bendigo Bank (-3.2%); withdraws guidance.
- Crown Resorts (-0.7%); has stood down 95% of staff, secured new bank facility of $560m and still plans to pay dividend.
- IOOF Holdings (-3.6%); its NZ arm will sell all client rights relating to the IOOF Integral Master Trust (“IMT”) to Britannia Financial Services Limited.
- Mayne Pharma (+5.8%); has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US FDA, seeking marketing authorisation for E4/DRSP, an oral contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy. Its described as the next generation pill that contains Estetrol (E4) and drospirenone. E4 is a naturally occurring estrogen that is produced by the human fetal liver during pregnancy. Following more than 20 years of research and development, Mayne Pharma’s development and manufacturing partner Mithra can synthesise E4 at scale through a complex plant-based production process. Now you know……..
- Star Entertainment (-0.8%); has stood down more than 90% of its workforce and has secured additional debt funding for $200m.
- Transurban (-4%); daily traffic in 3Q fell 4.8%. Sydney -5.2%, Melbourne -6.7%, Brisbane -2.2% and in the US traffic was UP 2.1%……..
- Virgin Aust (TH); is yet to finalise discussions around financing.
- Whitehaven Coal (-2.4%); said output in the March Q had been dragged lower by setbacks at its Narrabri mine, while its unlikely to make a final investment decision on any new projects in 2020.
- Woodside (-1.4%); reaffirmed production guidance.
