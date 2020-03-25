Broker News

March 25, 2020

SWM – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as No Rating

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Seven West has withdrawn earnings guidance for FY20 because of “escalating uncertainty”.

In addition to a weak TV advertising market the company has also indicated the suspension or postponement of key exclusive content, such as the AFL, is a contributing factor.

The company has stated that its priority is to reduce debt ahead of the scheduled maturities in November 2021 and 2022.

Morgan Stanley does not have a rating or target at present. Industry view is Attractive.

Sector: Media.

Current Price is $0.07. Target price not assessed.

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

HLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WOW – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

MVF – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add

BOQ – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

ALL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

PMV – UBS rates the stock as Buy