SWM – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as No Rating

Seven West has withdrawn earnings guidance for FY20 because of “escalating uncertainty”.

In addition to a weak TV advertising market the company has also indicated the suspension or postponement of key exclusive content, such as the AFL, is a contributing factor.

The company has stated that its priority is to reduce debt ahead of the scheduled maturities in November 2021 and 2022.

Morgan Stanley does not have a rating or target at present. Industry view is Attractive.

Sector: Media.

Current Price is $0.07. Target price not assessed.