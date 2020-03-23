CAR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

The company has indicated its core business had strong momentum prior to the impact of coronavirus. As much of the population goes into shut-down, Morgan Stanley envisages a sharp drop in dealer leads, private listings and automotive display advertising.

However, the company has indicated it South Korean and Brazilian business has not slowed. Overweight rating, Attractive industry view and $17.25 target maintained.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $17.25.Current Price is $11.80. Difference: $5.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CAR meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).