March 10, 2020

GMG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley estimates a possible -7-17% decline in the valuation should coronavirus materially affect the business.

This is based on the idea that tenants will take longer to commit to expansions and projects will take longer to build and lease.

Earnings guidance should be safe, however, and the broker suspects any major hit to earnings is likely to come in FY22.

Overweight rating. Target is $17.80. In-Line industry view.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $17.80.Current Price is $13.29. Difference: $4.51 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If GMG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

