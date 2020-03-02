BOQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight

Morgan Stanley believes the bank’s revised strategy provides potential to stabilise returns and deal with several years of underperformance. The broker lifts forecasts by 4% for FY20 and FY21.

However, cash profit forecasts remain below the lower end of guidance. While expecting ongoing revenue challenges, Morgan Stanley upgrades to Equal-weight from Underweight, given a clear a strategy and a better cost outlook.

Target is raised to $7.60 from $7.50. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $7.60.Current Price is $7.19. Difference: $0.41 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BOQ meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).