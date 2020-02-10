NWS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

There were view ups and downs in the mix of News Corp’s divisional results but they netted out to largely in line with forecasts. For the broker the key question from here is what can the company achieve in its efforts to unlock shareholder value? The sale of the Inserts/Coupon business is supposedly close, but then what?

No guidance offered as usual other than earnings expected to be higher. The broker retains Underweight and a US$12.50 target. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Media.

Current Price is $21.62. Target price not assessed.