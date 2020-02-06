TWE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Exports data in the December quarter from Wine Australia shows premium wine improved. Overall, quarterly wine export value to China and Hong Kong was up 8%. Growth was also strong in wines where Treasury Wine Estates is more prominent.

While anticipating coronavirus will have an impact on sales, particularly to China, at this stage Wine Australia finds it difficult to predict the extent of that impact.

Hence, Morgan Stanley acknowledges valuation upside but remains relatively cautious. Equal-weight rating and Cautious industry view maintained. Target is $15.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $15.00.Current Price is $12.18. Difference: $2.82 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TWE meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).