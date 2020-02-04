WBC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley considers Westpac has the worst revenue outlook of the major banks with ongoing AUSTRAC uncertainty the potential for disappointment on costs, downgrading to Underweight from Equal-weight.

Morgan Stanley also suggests there is limited capital and dividend flexibility but does not expect another capital raising unless the AUSTRAC penalty is over $2bn.

While forecasting reported revenue to grow 1.5% in FY20 notable items are clouding underlying trends, the broker adds. Target is reduced to $23.60 from $24.50. Industry view: In Line.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $23.60.Current Price is $24.81. Difference: ($1.21) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WBC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).