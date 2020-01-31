FMG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

FY20 production is expected to be at the top end of guidance after a strong December quarter.

Morgan Stanley retains an Underweight rating and $8 target, driven by valuation and concerns about a reversion in the iron ore discount rate. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $8.00.Current Price is $11.48. Difference: ($3.48) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FMG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).