DTC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

The broker notes Damstra Holdings is tracking ahead prospectus FY20 forecasts with revenue growing at 44%. The company is investing more in R&D and headcount.

Highlights from the update include new client winds, Newmont rollout progressing well and Scenario acquisition complete. Overweight and $1.60 target retained. Industry view: In Line.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $1.60.Current Price is $1.08. Difference: $0.52 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DTC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).