Broker News

January 15, 2020

TYR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Initiation of coverage with Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Tyro Payments is an Australian merchant acquirer business competing against the major banks. Morgan Stanley believes this presents a rare opportunity to gain exposure to the payments system.

Card payments in Australia are worth around $650m in total transaction value per annum and are a structural growth story, increasing 7% per annum.

The broker does not expect Tyro to be profitable in FY20-21 as it requires further scale. Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with an Overweight rating and $4.15 target. Industry view is Attractive.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $4.15.Current Price is $3.42. Difference: $0.73 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TYR meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

CompaniesTagged
Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RSG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

LVT – Citi rates the stock as Buy

TWE – UBS rates the stock as Buy

HUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WPL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

ARB – Citi rates the stock as Neutral