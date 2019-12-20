QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley reviews its assessment of the risk/reward after the company’s operating update. Cash net profit estimates are reduced by -14% and -5% for 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The broker assumes a 96.5% underlying Combined Operating Ratio for 2019 and 93.5% for 2020. Overweight rating maintained. Target is reduced to $13.90 from $14.00. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $13.90.Current Price is $13.03. Difference: $0.87 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QBE meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).