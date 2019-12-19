Broker News

December 19, 2019

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Adverse weather has driven a weaker result in the company’s crop combined operating ratio in the US.

Morgan Stanley was previously aware of the weakness, given US data, and expects this to be largely offset by a benign level of global natural catastrophes in 2019.

2020 guidance is for a COR of 93.5-95.5%, which implies downside risk to Morgan Stanley’s net profit estimates of -5% of the top end of the range and -15% at the mid point.

Overweight rating maintained. Target is $14. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $14.00.Current Price is $13.13. Difference: $0.87 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QBE meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

