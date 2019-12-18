AWC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Alumina Ltd has announced the closure of Point Comfort refinery in Texas. AWAC expects to record restructuring-related charges after tax of US$260m.

Morgan Stanley notes this will have a limited impact on dividend yield, which is based on cash flow. The broker’s current model assumes an annual curtailment and closure cash cost of US$40m for Point Comfort in 2019 and 2020.

Overweight rating, Attractive industry view and $2.45 target maintained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $2.45.Current Price is $2.40. Difference: $0.05 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AWC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).